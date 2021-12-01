CHEYENNE – The Black Dog Animal Rescue Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Emilee Intlekofer has been selected as the new executive director.
“We are excited for this new chapter in BDAR's story," board chair Erin Benskin said in a news release. "Emilee has extensive experience in animal rescue and has proven to be a pivotal team member at BDAR for many years. We are confident she will excel in her new role as the executive director and look forward to working with her in this new position.”
Previously, Intlekofer was Black Dog Animal Rescue’s director of operations. After 10 years with BDAR in various roles, she started as the executive director on Wednesday.
"I feel honored to have been chosen to assume this role with an organization that has meant so much to me for so long, and I am excited to work with our fantastic team of staff and volunteers to keep BDAR's momentum going for years to come," said Intlekofer.
Black Dog Animal Rescue was founded in 2008, and is Wyoming’s largest companion animal welfare organization, committed to serving the needs of the most at-risk animals across the state. The mission of BDAR is to promote, provide and advocate for the needs of companion animals. It is a nonprofit organization with no contractual funding and 100% of donated funds contribute to local operations.
For more information, or to donate, visit bdar.org or call 307-514-4024.