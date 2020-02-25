CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue announced Monday it has been selected as a recipient of a $3,000 Mutts Across America: 50 States/50 Shelters Grant from the MuttNation Foundation.
MuttNation is a nonprofit organization, co-founded in 2009 by Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert and her mother, Bev Lambert. In 2014, Bev Lambert launched Mutts Across America: 50 States/50 Shelters to recognize and honor one exemplary shelter in each of the 50 states.
“As a small rescue, we are so proud that MuttNation chose us as a recipient for this award,” said Kaitlin Whitman, the communications manager for Black Dog Animal Rescue. “We are honored to be recognized alongside the other great shelters across the country, and we cannot wait to put this money to work on our lifesaving programs.”
MuttNation was started out of Miranda and Bev’s deep-rooted love for animals, and with the mission of promoting the adoption of shelter animals, spay and neuter and educating the public about the benefits of both. For more information about MuttNation Foundation, visit www.muttnationfoundation.com.
Black Dog Animal Rescue is the only private companion animal welfare organization committed to serving the needs of the most at-risk animals across the state of Wyoming. It is an independent nonprofit organization with no contractual funding, and 100% of donated funds contribute to local operations. For more information or to donate, visit bdar.org or call 307-514-4024.