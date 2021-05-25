CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue recently elected three new members to its board of directors: Penny Fletcher, Laramie County Community College; Pat Rudd, #1 Properties; and Jenessa Washburn, Cheyenne Dog Food Company.
“Black Dog Animal Rescue has big things planned in the near future. We are excited to bring Jenessa, Pat and Penny onto the board,” said Erin Benskin, the newly elected board president, in a news release. “Not only do they bring fresh perspectives, but they also bring skillsets that will assist us in reaching our goals.”
BDAR is a 501(c)3 that seeks to promote, provide and advocate for the needs of companion animals.
Founded in 2008, BDAR regularly elects new board members to expand the board’s knowledge and skillset. The addition of these three new members brings the board membership up to nine individuals.
To learn more about Black Dog Animal Rescue, or to get involved, visit BDAR.org or visit them at 2407 E. Ninth St., Cheyenne.