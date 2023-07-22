CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host its third Community Vaccine Clinic of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne, 2407 E. Ninth St.
Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at low-cost prices ranging from free to $20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs and FVRCP for cats. Thanks to a generous grant from Petco Love, Black Dog Animal Rescue is able to provide the DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines completely free to the community.
They will also be offering microchips for just $20, which is the fastest, most reliable way for a lost pet to be reunited with their family, as well as rabies and bordetella vaccinations for $20 each.
Limited walk-up spaces will be available, so appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, call BDAR at 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least 6 weeks old to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough and FVRCP vaccines, and 3 months old for rabies.
“These clinics are an important part of our mission to care for our community and their pets. So far, we’ve already helped almost 160 pets get vaccinated or microchipped this year, and we’re not stopping there,” said Emilee Intlekofer, executive director at Black Dog Animal Rescue.
To participate in this event, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate. For more information about this event, visit BDAR.org/clinic or call 307-514-4024.
