Black Dog Animal Rescue

Black Dog Animal Rescue is offering a low-cost vaccine clinic Aug. 12 in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host its third Community Vaccine Clinic of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne, 2407 E. Ninth St.

Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at low-cost prices ranging from free to $20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs and FVRCP for cats. Thanks to a generous grant from Petco Love, Black Dog Animal Rescue is able to provide the DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines completely free to the community.

