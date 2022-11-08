20190706-news-blackdog-mc-2.JPG bkm

Three puppies in foster care look out from inside their cage on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Black Dog Animal Rescue. Black Dog staff are working to raise money for building repairs at their facility on East Ninth Street in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host its fourth Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Dec. 3. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne, 2407 E. Ninth St.

Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at prices ranging from free to $20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs and FVRCP for cats. The DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines are free thanks to a grant from Petco Love. The rabies and bordetella vaccines and microchips are available for $20 each.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus