CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host its second community vaccine clinic of the year on June 3.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne, 2407 E. Ninth St.
Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at low prices ranging from free to $20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs and FVRCP for cats. Thanks to a grant from Petco Love, Black Dog Animal Rescue is able to provide the DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines free to the community. They will also be offering microchips for $20, as well as rabies and bordetella vaccinations for $20 each.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, call BDAR at 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least 6 weeks of age to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough and FVRCP vaccines, and 3 months old for rabies.
“As we warm up with the summer months, it's a great time to remember the importance of regular vaccinations for your pet,” Zoie Keast, shelter clinic project manager at Black Dog Animal Rescue, said in a news release.
To participate, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate. Microchips and vaccines will be available through appointments, with limited walk-up spaces available. For more information about this event, visit BDAR.org/clinic or call 307-514-4024.
