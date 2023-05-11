vaccine clinic

Black Dog Animal Rescue in Cheyenne will hold a low-cost vaccine clinic on June 3. Appointments are strongly recommended.

CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host its second community vaccine clinic of the year on June 3.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne, 2407 E. Ninth St.

