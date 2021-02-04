CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue has received a charitable gift of $50,000 from an anonymous donor.
The organization plans to utilize the gift to offset fundraising losses, and continue developing plans for its onsite, publicly accessible spay and neuter clinic.
Since its founding in 2008, BDAR has grown from operating out of an apartment to a fully staffed nonprofit housed within 5,000 square feet of office and animal care and community space.
In 2020, BDAR adopted out about 500 pets, provided pet food assistance to more than 100 Laramie County households, provided COVID-19 related resources for pet owners, and continued to grow its network of volunteer and foster homes despite the impact of the global pandemic.
“As we continue to explore what it means to lead a socially conscious animal community, helping to protect and preserve the human-animal bond, we are profoundly grateful for this gift. It’s an energizing start to a year which we hope will be one of exciting developments for pets and pet owners,” BDAR Executive Director Britney Wallesch said in a news release.
BDAR is funded entirely through adoption fees, private donations from the public, and public and private grants. The nonprofit receives no state or city funding, and has no contractual obligations to any other entity.