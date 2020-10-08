CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue recently announced its Fall in Love adoption event will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 10, at Halladay Subaru, 615 Westland Road.
Everyone is invited to meet adoptable cats and dogs, while BDAR staff will be available to answer questions and provide information about volunteer and foster opportunities.
Nearly all of the pets at BDAR are under the care of volunteer foster homes, so adoption events are a great way to see multiple pets in a single place before making a decision.
Halladay Subaru is also sponsoring 50% of the adoption fees for pets at the event.
“This is our first adoption drive since February, and we are thrilled to have it at Halladay Subaru. We’ve missed interacting with the public at events, and cannot wait to help people find their new furry family members,” Kaitlin Whitman, BDAR communications manager, said in a news release.
This event is made possible by the ASPCA and Subaru Loves Pet Grant Program.