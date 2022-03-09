...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
&&
Black Dog Animal Rescue to host low-cost vaccine clinic March 26
CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host the first Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2407 E. Ninth St.
Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at prices ranging from free to $20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. The DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines are free thanks to a grant from Petco Love. The rabies and bordetella vaccines and microchips are available for $20 each.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, call 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least 6 weeks of age to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough and FVRCP vaccines, and 3 months old for rabies.
Microchipping your pet will help you reunite with them if they ever become lost. There are no registration fees to microchip your pet through BDAR. Keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations will protect them from disease. Additionally, the rabies vaccine is required by law.
To participate in this event, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate. Microchips and vaccines will be available through appointments, with limited walk-up spaces available.