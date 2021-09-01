CHEYENNE – Britney Tennant, the founder and current executive director of Black Dog Animal Rescue, has been chosen to serve as Cheyenne Animal Shelter's new CEO, the shelter's Board of Directors announced in a Wednesday news release.
"We are thrilled to bring on someone of Britney’s caliber, and we look forward to being able to integrate her wealth of knowledge into our shelter," said Samantha Vernon, DVM, president of the shelter's board. "Britney has been such a strong leader in our community, constantly working toward improving animal and human welfare. We are excited for what lies ahead with her at CAS."
Tennant will officially step into the role on Oct. 18. Current CEO Sue Castaneda will continue in a fundraising role with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation.
In a Wednesday interview, Tennant told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that although Black Dog Animal Rescue has long been planning what it looks like after her tenure, the organization has not yet selected her replacement. In the meantime, she said, its Board of Directors is providing "excellent leadership."
"(The rescue is) going to continue to thrive, and it's going to continue to offer really excellent services to animals in this community, and I have all the faith in the world that it's going to do really, really well," she said.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter is in the midst of ongoing contract negotiations with the city of Cheyenne, after telling the City Council in June it would discontinue sheltering and animal control services if more funding wasn't allocated to the shelter. As of Sept. 1, animal control services were transferred to the city's Compliance Department, according to Castaneda and Director of Compliance Eric Fountain.
Tennant said she expected to be part of the ongoing contract discussions.
The shelter is an organization Tennant grew up admiring, she said in the news release.
"I am excited for the opportunity to lead it into the future. I've spent my career dedicated to animal welfare and this community, and I truly believe this is the right next step for everyone working to improve the lives of animals and the people who care for them," she said. "I am very much looking forward to working with the shelter's many proud supporters and partners going forward."
Tennant is a Cheyenne native and graduate of the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Veterinary Sciences and a master's in Nonprofit Management. She has worked and volunteered in animal welfare for more than 20 years, most recently with Black Dog, Wyoming's largest private companion animal welfare organization, the news release said.