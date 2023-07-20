...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Goshen and
northeastern Laramie Counties through 730 AM MDT...
At 643 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Meriden Rest Area, or 32 miles northeast of Cheyenne,
moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail, along with
torrential rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Very heavy rain could result in localized
flooding of low lying areas.
Locations impacted include...
La Grange, Yoder, Hawk Springs Recreation Area, Meriden Rest Area,
Hawk Springs Campground and Hawk Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming Black Hills Corporation operations
CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy is announcing a new chapter in the company’s Wyoming leadership team by recognizing a tenured employee’s retirement, the promotion of a new general manager and a new vice president.
After more than 28 years of employment with Black Hills Energy, Wyoming Vice President Mark Stege announced his plans to retire in September. Dustin McKen has been promoted to general manager for Wyoming, and Wes Ashton is now the vice president of Wyoming and South Dakota utilities.
“It has been my pleasure to work as a leader in a company that has great vision, highly skilled employees and delivers an outstanding energy product that makes lives better every day,” Stege said in a news release. “I am confident that Dustin McKen and Wes Ashton will provide very solid guidance for Wyoming’s dynamic energy future.”
McKen began his career with Black Hills Energy in 2010. During his time with the company, he has served in numerous leadership positions. McKen is a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.
Ashton brings more than 17 years of experience, having previously served in utility leadership roles in Colorado, Kansas, Iowa and Arkansas during his career with Black Hills Energy. Ashton received his bachelor’s degree in public relations and political science from Kansas State University. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, and is a member of the Kansas and Missouri Bar Associations.
Black Hills Energy in Wyoming provides more than 180,000 customers with safe and reliable natural gas and electricity, according to a news release.