CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy is announcing a new chapter in the company’s Wyoming leadership team by recognizing a tenured employee’s retirement, the promotion of a new general manager and a new vice president.

Mark Stege, Vice President of Wyoming Black Hills Corporation operations.

After more than 28 years of employment with Black Hills Energy, Wyoming Vice President Mark Stege announced his plans to retire in September. Dustin McKen has been promoted to general manager for Wyoming, and Wes Ashton is now the vice president of Wyoming and South Dakota utilities.

Dustin McKen

Wes Ashton

