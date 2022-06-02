Tanner Leightholt of Wright Tree Service cuts a limb from a tree on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, near Carey Junior High in Cheyenne. Leightholt was trimming trees away from power lines for Black Hill Energy. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — This city's main power utility wants to raise rates in order to offset its spending on the electricity system.
Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Co., which goes by the name Black Hills Energy, announced Thursday morning that it filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission. Black Hills Energy requests $15.4 million in what it described as new annual revenue.
The PSC still would need to review and approve the request. Should the company get the regulatory nod for its full request, a residential customer could see their monthly bill increase by some 15% to an average of $107.30. This assumes that such a customer used 600 kilowatt-hours of power each month.
Since the company’s last such PSC filing in 2013, Black Hills Energy has invested some $250 million "in safety, reliability and system integrity," the company said in a news release. It has approximately 44,000 customers here.
