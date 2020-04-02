CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, Black Hills Energy announced plans to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across its eight-state service area, including $30,500 in Wyoming.
This investment is supported by the company’s electric and natural gas subsidiaries serving the state, as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy, according to a news release.
As the impact of the coronavirus grows, Black Hills Energy’s number one priority is the continued safety of its customers, employees and communities. After assessing the growing needs in communities it serves, Black Hills Energy designated $375,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Black Hills Energy has identified food insecurity as an essential need in Wyoming and allocated $10,000 for immediate relief efforts through Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
Additionally, Black Hills Energy offers assistance options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these programs and others.