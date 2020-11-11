CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy has contracted with ELM Utility Services to inspect all natural gas meters in the Cheyenne area of operations.
The equipment review, which began Wednesday, will consist of ELM technicians verifying the serial number and location of the gas meter, as well as taking a photograph of the meter set in order to ensure the company's records are as up to date and accurate as possible.
No additional work will be performed at this time, and no service outages will be experienced as a result of these inspections, according to a news release from Black Hills Energy.
For the safety and well-being of both the contracted technicians and customers, they are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19, and all contracted workers will carry proper identification.
If you have any questions about the inspection or the identity of anyone performing service, call 888-890-5554.