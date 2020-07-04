CHEYENNE – A severe hail storm that swept through the Cheyenne area June 26 may have caused damage to some of Black Hills Energy’s utility meters. As a result, the company is encouraging customers to perform a visual inspection of their electric and natural gas meters.
If visible damage is present, customers are encouraged to call the Black Hills Energy customer service number so that crews are able to conduct the necessary repairs.
“The plastic meter face can become cracked in severe hail situations, so it is important to call us so that we can provide the repairs needed,” Eric Underhill, manager of electric operations for Black Hills Energy in Cheyenne, said in a statement. “Our electric crews have discovered a number of damaged meters on the north side of town, where the storm appears to have had the biggest impact.”
Damage from storms can occur to both electric and natural gas meters. If you see broken equipment, call Black Hills Energy’s Customer Service department at 888-890-5554.