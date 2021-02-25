CHEYENNE – As a historic arctic cold event gripped much of the country, Black Hills Energy stood ready to respond to dramatic increases in customer energy demand on our electric and natural gas infrastructure, according to a company news release.
Reliability, gas supply and operations team members continually monitored energy supply and adjusted as needed to support system integrity and meet extraordinary customer demand.
Locally, technicians bundled up to physically inspect and monitor key infrastructure to be ready to respond.
“As we look to the recovery phase of this weather incident, we are focused on how the unprecedented demand in natural gas will impact customer bills, and we remain committed to supporting reasonable energy costs,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy Vice President of Operations.
Usage, the release says, is the single largest portion of energy bills, and weather is the biggest factor in increased usage. When temperatures are exceptionally low and usage increases dramatically across the country, the law of supply and demand created a temporary increase in commodity prices.
Natural gas – Customers can expect to see an increase in March bills directly related to their increased consumption of energy in February. Stege vowed to work closely with the Wyoming Public Service Commission to determine the best path forward to manage the long-term impact of increased natural gas pricing for our customers. The natural gas customers’ fuel use is passed on to them at cost. The recent polar event caused the largest natural gas price increases in the last 20 years, the release noted.
Electricity – “We were able to mitigate much of these costs that are passed through to customers, but customers should expect to see an immediate increase in their March bills due to increased consumption of energy in February,” said Stege, again vowing to work closely with the Wyoming Public Service Commission to determine the best path forward to manage the longer-term pricing impacts to customers.
Help – Customers worried about affording their bill are encouraged to enroll in Budget Billing, a free payment plan that averages the usage across a year into an amount paid each month. Customers can also seek out other assistance options such as United Way’s 211 to get access to emergency utility assistance services like Black Hills Cares, by visiting Assistance Programs on the company website, https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/.