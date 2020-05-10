CHEYENNE – May is National Electrical Safety Month, and with many people spending increased time at home due to COVID-19, Black Hills Energy wants to remind customers of some important safety tips to use inside the house and outdoors.
Here are some key tips for indoor and outdoor electrical safety:
• Power cords: Avoid using extension cords whenever possible, but if you must use one, remember to check to see if they are frayed, broken or properly grounded. Replace, if necessary.
• Appliance safety: Unplug appliances before cleaning, while performing minor repairs and when not in use. Keep appliances such as hair dryers away from bathtubs, puddles, sinks and wet hands. Wet skin increases the risk of shock.
• Use GFCIs for extra protection: A Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) automatically shuts off power to the outlet, protecting you from electrical shock and preventing fires. GFCIs should be installed in outlets near water sources such as bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, garages and outdoors. If your outlet has a red and black “test” and “reset” button, it has a GFCI.
• Call before you dig: Whether you’re a homeowner planting a tree or a contractor excavating a subdivision, you must call 811 before you dig. It’s free, it’s safe and it’s the law. Call 811 at least two days before you want to dig. A specialist will come to your location and identify underground lines for you.
• Look up and live: Before working outside, first look up and all around to see if there are any overhead power lines above the work area. Keep yourself, your tools and your equipment at least 10 feet away from overhead lines at all times.
• Stay away from downed power lines: Never touch or attempt to pick up a fallen power line, and keep children and pets away. Assume any downed power line is energized. Do not attempt to rescue a person or pet in contact with a power line. Electricity can flow through them to you. If you see a downed power line, call: 888-890-5554, or 911 immediately.
For more information about how you can stay safe around indoor or outdoor electric equipment, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/safety.