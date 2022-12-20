...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect
Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
A home thermostat is set to 68 degrees in energy saving mode.
CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy is preparing for the cold weather this week, and is recommending its customers do the same.
“Our focus is on delivering safe and reliable natural gas and electricity for our customers, and we’ve built our systems for peak conditions like what we’ll experience this week,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Wyoming operations, in a Tuesday news release. “We’re prepared, and we want to help our customers prepare, as well.
“Colder temperatures mean your home may work harder to stay warm and bright,” continued Stege. “However, it’s still possible to conserve energy and help control costs by following a few simple tips.”
Check your thermostat – One important step is to set your thermostat slightly lower than normal. For example, 68 degrees is warm enough to protect your home’s water pipes, but cool enough to potentially make a difference on your bills. This is also a great time to break out sweaters and blankets to ensure you stay comfortable.
Lower your water heater setting – Lowering your temperature setting a few degrees can also save energy. Reducing your water heater temperature to under 120 degrees can save up to 10% on your water heating costs.
Limit laundry and household chores – Limit running large appliances during extreme weather, if you can, to cut down on energy use. If you must do laundry or wash dishes, try to run complete loads, which saves hot water. You can also set your dishwasher to an air-dry setting or open the door when the cycle ends to let dishes air-dry naturally.
Multitask when cooking – If you’re going to be cooking multiple dishes or meals, bake as many as you can at once. Heating up the oven takes a lot of energy, so the fewer times you heat it up, the more energy you’ll save.
Keep the warm air in – Make sure your fireplace damper closes tightly when you're not using it. Closing the damper could save 8% of your home's heat. Use kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans only as needed. In just one hour, these fans can blow away a house full of warmed air.
In addition, Black Hills Energy offered five cold weather safety tips:
Make sure your furnace vent, gas fireplace vent and tankless/conventional water heater vents are free from any obstructions or debris.
Never use gas ranges, ovens or gas grills to heat your home.
Install and maintain carbon monoxide detectors, including replacing the batteries, and inspect them regularly.
Natural gas smells like rotten eggs for a reason. If your nose picks up this scent, immediately leave the area and then call 911 once you’re away from the site.
Wait for Black Hills Energy or emergency personnel to arrive before re-entering the building. Emergency personnel will let you know when it’s safe to return.