...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to
75 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for
vehicle blow overs! Winds of this magnitude may also lead to
tree, power line, and property damage. Secure loose items.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Transmission lines are seen in a photo on the website for Black Hills Energy's Ready Wyoming project. Taken via screenshot on April 5, 2022.
CHEYENNE – If you live in the Cheyenne area and you got an alert Tuesday morning from Black Hills Energy warning of a power outage, you have nothing to fear. Most likely, your electricity never went out.
It turns out that a some sort of text message-related error, not the high wind gusts that the region is experiencing, were to blame for the erroneous alerts.
One could be forgiven for thinking that conditions were ripe for the power to go out, given the unusually gusty winds, even for our windy region. For parts of the area, west to northwest winds of 40-50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. It said that a "high wind warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. MDT Wednesday."
"It was just an error, and it was not an actual electrical outage. Our system held together, even during the wind storm today," said Black Hills Energy spokesperson Laurie Farkas about the false outage warnings.
Farkas later emailed this statement to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle: "Black Hills Energy is aware of a notification system error that appears to have occurred early Tuesday morning. It is believed that approximately 26,800 messages were sent to Cheyenne, Wyoming area customers, regarding an electrical power outage. No actual electrical power outage was present. The company is working to determine the cause of the error."
There was one small exception to the mostly outage-free day, Farkas said by phone. Approximately nine customers were without power for a brief period lasting perhaps 15 minutes.
For the occasions on when the lights and electronics in your household or workplace go off suddenly, you can go to the power company's outage webpage: blackhillsenergy.com/outages.