CHEYENNE – Some big companies doing business in the Capital City have received state regulatory permission to be part of a proceeding about the area's main electric utility proposing to raise its rates.
In two brief Wyoming Public Service Commission orders released this past week, Microsoft Corp. and Walmart Inc. each had their requests to take part on the rate-related proceeding approved. Typically in major PSC proceedings, especially those involving power prices, companies seek to take part.
In the case at hand involving Black Hills Energy, Microsoft and Walmart are "authorized to participate as a party for all purposes in the subject proceeding, pursuant to the approval of the Commission in Open Meeting on July 5" for the software and technology company and a week later for the retailer. This is according to the nearly identical orders that were dated July 14 and included in an email this past week from the state's utility regulatory agency, as well as to a commission staffer.
Typically, when big users of power wish to intervene in rate and other utility regulatory proceedings, they have questions or concerns about what the petitioner wishes to do. On Friday, Microsoft and Walmart did not immediately answer the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's questions about whether they had concerns about the electric rate plan that has been pending before the PSC.
Several weeks ago, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Co., which goes by the name Black Hills Energy, filed its rate request. The company is requesting $15.4 million in what it described as new annual revenue.
Some consumer bills could go up by about 15%; the rate increase could start in March. A small commercial user could see its monthly bill rise by 11.2% to $172.42. Operations consuming even more power would see their rates increase by a lower percentage. So presumably, Microsoft and Walmart, if they were subject to the rate hikes, might have their bills go up by a smaller percentage.
Based on a previous post on Microsoft's corporate website, on what industry officials have said and on past announcements, the tech company has some area operations and is further expanding them. For its part, Walmart has two retail stores in Cheyenne and a grocery distribution warehouse on the city's west side.
