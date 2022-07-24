Black Hills Energy rate plan

CHEYENNE – Some big companies doing business in the Capital City have received state regulatory permission to be part of a proceeding about the area's main electric utility proposing to raise its rates.

In two brief Wyoming Public Service Commission orders released this past week, Microsoft Corp. and Walmart Inc. each had their requests to take part on the rate-related proceeding approved. Typically in major PSC proceedings, especially those involving power prices, companies seek to take part.

