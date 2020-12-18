CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy announced that its annual corporate United Way fundraising campaign raised $760,000 to support 50 United Way agencies across its service area. Black Hills Energy and its employees have been fully committed partners with United Way for 76 years.
More than 1,300 employees from all Black Hills Energy electric and gas subsidiaries across Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming supported the campaign, and Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy, is adding an additional 25% match to supplement employee pledges.
In Wyoming, 157 Black Hills Energy employees pledged $82,532.25, with a Black Hills Energy 25% foundation match totaling $20,633.06. The resulting total of $103,165.31 will be donated to United Way agencies across the state in 2021.
“In this unique year when so many families are impacted by COVID-19, Black Hills Energy’s financial support of 50 United Ways is needed more than ever to address basic needs like food insecurity, shelter and mental health,” Linn Evans, president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “United Way has a strong connection with local needs and solid processes for supporting the charitable organizations most effective in serving those needs. As we continue to navigate the current pandemic, it’s good to know our [donation] dollars are providing truly valuable services to people in need.”