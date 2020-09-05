CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy activated its emergency response plan Saturday and is working with firefighters to safely maintain natural gas infrastructure threatened by a wildfire burning in the area of Hanna, according to a news release.
As a precaution, the local fire department has issued an evacuation order for residents in the area. At the request of fire officials, Black Hills Energy has safely shut off natural gas service to customers in Hanna. As of Saturday night there were no reported injuries.
“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our customers as our highly trained crews continue to focus on safety and customer service,” Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming operations for Black Hills Energy, said in the release. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring service as soon as safely possible.”
Black Hills Energy will work to provide customers with updates regarding restoration of their natural gas service as soon as they become available.