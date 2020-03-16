CHEYENNE – After roughly 30,000 customers in Cheyenne lost power during an ice storm Sunday, Black Hills Energy said nearly everyone should have seen their lights come back on by Monday evening.
Most people had their power restored by Sunday afternoon, but workers had to end their shifts that night before getting to everyone. Their work continued throughout Monday, starting around 7:30 a.m., but roughly 90 meters remained without power as of Monday night.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, there were fewer than 500 remaining customers without power, Black Hills spokeswoman Laurie Farkas said.
“Those (customers) are in the very rural areas where we had extreme equipment damages due to the ice storm,” Farkas said.
The areas that remained without power were mainly south and west of Cheyenne. Some of the electrical equipment damaged by the storm will need to be replaced, but Farkas said the company was hopeful it would have power back online for all its residential customers by the end of Tuesday.
Farkas said the power outages were caused by ice buildup on the lines from more than two days of freezing fog and mist Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.