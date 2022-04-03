CHEYENNE – An ambitious, multimillion-dollar and multi-year power project envisioned by the local electric utility is poised to get an in-depth regulatory review, state officials indicated to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday.
In February, Black Hills Energy and its Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power subsidiary sought state regulatory approval for a 263-mile, $258 million three-year transmission expansion project. Known as Ready Wyoming, in the words of a company spokesperson, this would “interconnect Black Hills Energy’s South Dakota, eastern Wyoming and Cheyenne electric transmission systems.”
At the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, among other subjects, commissioners are expected to briefly consider a procedural aspect of this power project. PSC staff are expected to recommend, and commissioners are likely to approve, allowing the participation of several parties that say they are interested in taking part in the agency’s consideration of the matter, officials said. This discussion should be brief, in part because there do not appear to be any objections to allowing these stakeholders to intervene in the matter.
This latest procedural twist was not unexpected, and often occurs in such proceedings. It does not necessarily signal that Black Hills will encounter any regulatory speed bumps in getting commissioners’ nod to move ahead with its plans.
PSC filings show that five entities have recently told the PSC that they want in on its consideration of the power company’s request, including others involved in supplying electricity in Wyoming. Microsoft, a customer of Black Hills, also wants to take part.
The state government’s Office of Consumer Advocate will be taking part in the case, and does not oppose the other stakeholders also joining in on the process.
“We don’t have to get permission from the commission to intervene under Wyoming statute,” said the advocate, Bryce Freeman. “Those other parties will have to get commission permission, which is fairy perfunctory.”
Four power industry participants, not including Microsoft, told the state utility regulator that they want the agency to hold a hearing on Ready Wyoming. Generally, when such requests are made, the commission grants them.
“At some point in time, there will be a hearing,” said PSC Chief Counsel John Burbridge. “We pretty much feel obligated to provide” one upon getting such requests, he added. “We do not deny those.”
A further twist, at least based on the filings so far, is that several players in the Wyoming electricity sector contend that they need more information from Black Hills. Without additional details, they said they would not be able to determine if their own operations could be affected by the rollout of Ready Wyoming.
The four that filed petitions to intervene and requests for hearing could generally be described as cooperative electric utilities or those providing power to such co-ops. Their filings all make similar claims.
PSC filings
Basin Electric Power Cooperative made an additional point, alleging that Cheyenne Light had “acknowledged to Basin Electric that certain of the Ready Wyoming Project studies were inaccurate, and needed to be updated.” Basin Electric, which provides wholesale power to rural electric member systems in Wyoming and nearby states, did not specify what information was incorrect. Lawyers for Basin Electric did not reply to questions by email.
“During the coordinated transmission planning process, Basin Electric requested, but did not receive, sufficient information in a timely manner that would help it evaluate the potential impacts of the Ready Wyoming Project on Basin Electric’s adjacent transmission system,” Basin said.
Other filings mentioned similar concerns, also without elaborating on specifics. (Their lawyers also did not comment.)
Powder River Energy Corp. said “the impact on electric utilities that obtain wholesale power from Basin, including PRECorp, and members of the Common Use System, including PRECorp, are unclear.” Powder River, which also goes by PRECorp, blamed Cheyenne Light for having “failed to provide information sufficient to determine” this.
Wyoming Municipal Power Agency, like some other filers at the PSC, said Black Hills did not provide “sufficient information” to determine whether Ready Wyoming would hurt neighboring utility systems. WMPA and others noted that Black Hills says that the project will not hurt these other operations.
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, which generates and sells power to its member utility systems in Wyoming and other nearby states, said it unsuccessfully requested details from Black Hills.
“Tri-State has concerns with the accuracy and completeness of the studies performed by and for Cheyenne Light to assess the potential impacts of the project on neighboring utility systems,” it said. “No conclusion can be made on potential impacts on neighboring utility systems until complete and coordinated studies are performed.”
Tri-State reported having invested millions of dollars in transmission system improvement, and it’s “in the process of completing a transmission project in Wyoming that would increase transfer capability between Colorado and Wyoming.” Without “coordinated studies, Tri-State has not yet determined” its stance on Ready Wyoming, it wrote. It “remains concerned by the potential for adverse impacts on its transmission system and reliable operations.”
In an email to the WTE, Tri-State noted that, “with an interconnected electric grid, utilities have a common interest in transmission infrastructure proposals that can potentially affect the greater transmission system.” So “participating in proceedings at the PSC provides electric utilities the information needed to understand any potential impacts, and supports any planning needed to ensure the grid remains affordable and reliable,” wrote Lee Boughey, vice president of communications.
Black Hills contends that, as proposed, its transmission expansion project “would provide customers long-term price stability,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to the WTE. “As a regulated public utility company, our infrastructure investments are evaluated through an open, public process governed by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. We have submitted our proposed plan to the Commission and continue to follow the process.”
For its part, Microsoft wrote that its data center in Cheyenne has “as a significant cost of operation” the purchase of “substantial amounts of electricity from” Cheyenne Light. “Microsoft has a direct and substantial interest in the application in this docket and will be directly affected by the outcome.”