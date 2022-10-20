CHEYENNE – State regulators have given their permission to the local utility for a power transmission project with a budget of some $258 million.

Earlier this year, Black Hills Energy requested that the Wyoming Public Service Commission approve its plans, which, at the time, were described as a 263-mile transmission expansion project that would take a couple of years to complete. The name of the project is Ready Wyoming. This is the final regulatory approval that is needed before it can move forward, a company spokesperson noted.

