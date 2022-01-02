CHEYENNE – Black Tooth Brewing Company is giving back to the Cheyenne community, one pint at a time.
Since the local business opened its doors last year, it has hosted a Community Pint Night on the last Thursday of nearly every month. Patrons bustle in between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. knowing for every pint of beer they purchase, $1 will go to a local nonprofit organization.
“Everyone likes drinking beer,” General Manager Stephanie Reece said. “And so, people drinking beers is an easy way for us to give back.”
The idea started with the original Sheridan Black Tooth Brewing, which just celebrated 11 years in the northern Wyoming town. Reece said the Cheyenne location wanted to follow in their footsteps and uphold the values of the company.
She has been running the brewery for more than two years now, and has seen how close knit the community is. She grew up in the Capital City and knew they would show out to support the causes showcased. On a busy night, often around $500 will go to a local nonprofit, but even the slow ones bring in $150 to $300.
“Just because I’m a community-minded person, and the company itself is, I think it’s married really well together,” she said.
Reece said it has been a great experience to take part in and to see the ways in which different organizations can lift each other up. Many members of the community were hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the brewery, but she still thought they were in a good position to lend a hand.
“Every little bit helps,” she said.
This past Thursday, the nonprofit featured at the Community Pint Night was Rooted in Cheyenne, which is a community tree planting program. The organization provides low-cost tree planting twice a year for city residents and homeowners, and for $50, they get a new sapling in their front yard. They also contribute low-cost or no-cost trees to individuals who are part of low-income households.
Many of the board members attended the event Thursday to help educate those interested, as well as host a table with information and an opportunity to make additional donations.
“What we attempt to do with all of our tree planting is to maintain the canopy, but also diversify the canopy, so that we don’t end up in a situation like we are now in 100 years,” said board member Kimberly Ley.
Ley was joined at the table by one of her colleagues, Del Schofield, who said the environmental benefits of this program are also significant, and adding to the canopy is not just an ornamental effort. Having trees in the area helps prevent runoff and flooding, adds minerals to the ground, feeds into the circle of life and also naturally cools the city.
They were both excited to share the story of the organization with community members at the pint night, as well as take part in buying a beer. They said the benefits of Black Tooth Brewing being in Cheyenne and hosting an event such as this were exceptional.
“It’s just important,” said Ley. “And we try to partner ourselves and align ourselves with other community members that care about what we’re doing and want to support what we’re doing.”
Schofield said it was a representation of a symbiotic relationship, and fostered community support. This outlook is one of the reasons he moved to the area around seven years ago.
“It’s not the solo, independent Western spirit that everybody thinks,” he said. “It’s more of a cooperative, which is how you survive on the plains.”
Ley has lived in Cheyenne her entire life and said residents have always been working to make it a better place. She said not only do the nonprofits support and educate one another, but partnerships even develop with organizations such as the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Her sentiment was shared in the packed brewery Thursday night, with multiple City Council members also showing up to support the cause. City Council President Jeff White has attended the Community Pint Night multiple times, but said the Rooted in Cheyenne event was close to his heart.
He and council member Richard Johnson participate on the planting crews, and he said residents often forget there is a shelf life to the urban canopy. It has to be invested in by the community. He gave kudos to Black Tooth for making sure there was an extra way to put funds toward nonprofits such as these.
“It’s just the people coming together to support a good cause,” he said, “like people in Cheyenne always do.”