CHEYENNE – The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of southeast Wyoming beginning Thursday morning and continuing until Friday morning.
Five to eight inches of snow are projected to hit Cheyenne during the storm, according to the latest projections from the weather service. The storm will likely begin with rain late Wednesday before transitioning into snow early Thursday morning.
The potentially icy conditions could lead to some local power outages, NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Jared Allen said Wednesday.
There is a small chance of snowfall totals reaching up to a foot in Cheyenne, but the higher probability is for totals to settle in the five to eight-inch range. The latest forecasts show 8 to 12 inches hitting the area north of Cheyenne up to Wheatland.
“This is an early spring storm, and these tend to be very dynamic systems, which means we’re not exactly confident on where the heaviest snow is going to fall due to some slight shifts,” Allen said.
In Cheyenne, the heaviest snow will likely come from around noon until 6 p.m. Thursday, Allen said. Wind gusts could also pick up during the day, with the potential to reach speeds of up to 50 mph.
“This is not going to be like the March of 2019 blizzard, where we had very cold temperature, very strong winds and very heavy snow,” Allen said. “This is going to be a more lower-end kind of blizzard event, but we are still expecting those impacts.”
While the snow is expected to taper off by late Thursday, the cold weather will continue into the start of the weekend. The Friday morning low is projected to be around five degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind chill could fall slightly below zero the same morning.
Temperatures are projected to rise into the mid-40s by Saturday afternoon, Allen said. Until the roads clear up following the storm – and especially given the recommended public precautions due to the coronavirus – the weather service had one main piece of advice.
“Wednesday night, you could start seeing travel impacts, but definitely by Thursday morning and all day Thursday, it’s not a good time to do any traveling,” NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Gerry Claycomb said.
Updates on road conditions can be found online at wyoroad.info or by calling 511.