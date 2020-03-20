CHEYENNE – An anticipated blizzard for Cheyenne never materialized Thursday, according to Andrew Lyons, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
Following strong winds and light snow throughout the day, Cheyenne was expected to get more light snow until about midnight, with less than an inch of total accumulation. Winds also were expected to die down.
Earlier Thursday, NWS meteorologist Jeff Garmon said the anticipated storm had its low point south of Denver, where the heavier precipitation occurred.