...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
BLM approves segments of Gateway West Transmission Line in Wyoming
CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday that the agency has issued the final construction approval for two 230-kilovolt segments of the Gateway West Transmission Line.
Each of the segments begin near Glenrock: a new 60-mile transmission line beginning at the Windstar Substation and a rebuild of a 58-mile line beginning at the Dave Johnson Power Plant. Both lines terminate at the Shirley Basin Substation in Carbon County, and will run parallel to each other through most of the project area.
These two transmission lines, commonly referred to as “D-1”, represent the second phase of the 1,000-mile Gateway West Transmission Line Project that will ultimately connect the substations near Glenrock to the Hemingway Substation near Boise, Idaho. The first phase of the project was constructed in 2019 and consists of 160 miles of 230-kilovolt and 500-kilovolt transmission lines that connect the Shirley Basin Substation to the Jim Bridger Substation in Sweetwater County. The remaining segments of Gateway West will be completed over the next few years.
The Gateway West Transmission Line Project will support approximately 90 construction jobs and help integrate up to 765 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers. The Gateway West project is part of PacifiCorp’s Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, a multi-year investment plan to add approximately 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the West.
“Along with the Gateway South Transmission Line Project, this is the second transmission project I’ve been able to approve here in Wyoming, and I couldn’t be prouder of the BLM staff and our strong partnership with the state of Wyoming and the project’s proponent, PacifiCorp,” BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta said in a news release. “These projects take years of work and coordination to ensure they are completed responsibly and with input from the public and our state and federal partners. Projects like this bring good-paying jobs to communities in Wyoming and across the West and illustrates the BLM’s commitment to modernizing the nation’s infrastructure.”
The BLM worked with PacifiCorp, federal partners and the state of Wyoming to establish an innovative and collaborative approach to mitigating impacts caused by the construction of the lines, according to the release. This approach will fund and establish processes for selecting mitigation projects to offset impacts to wildlife, greater sage-grouse and other resources within the project area.
Additional information, including the National Environmental Policy Act documents, can be found on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/65164/510. For more information on the Gateway West Transmission Line Project, contact BLM Wyoming Deputy State Director of Communications Brad Purdy at 307-775-6015.