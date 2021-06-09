CASPER – The Bureau of Land Management held a two-day adoption event and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly opened Wheatland Off-Range Corral last Friday and Saturday, according to a news release.
On Friday, the owners of the facility and BLM personnel held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony. At the time of the ceremony, the facility was supporting about 500 horses and burros. It could care for as many as 3,500 horses when fully completed later this summer.
On Saturday, 19 horses and five burros found new homes as part of the first adoption event at the Wheatland Off-Range Corrals. The BLM plans to hold monthly adoptions on the first Friday of each month.
For information about the facility and upcoming adoptions, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales/adoption-centers/wheatland-off-range-corral.
Miss the Wheatland adoption event? BLM is hosting an adoption event at the Deerwood Ranch in Laramie on June 12, featuring 19 wild horses and five burros. A full list of adoption events is available online at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/events.
For information about the Wild Horse and Burro Program visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.