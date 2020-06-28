CHEYENNE – Independence Day is right around the corner and the Bureau of Land Management reminds you to be safe and responsible when enjoying public lands.
“Preventable wildfires threaten lives, property and precious resources every year,” said Richard Putnam, BLM assistant state fire management officer, in a news release. “Firefighters are needed more than ever to keep Americans safe, so please, do your part to prevent human-caused wildfires.”
Fireworks and other explosives are prohibited on BLM-managed lands.
Visitors should take precautions when recreating outdoors. Have a shovel and water on hand to extinguish campfires, avoid parking in tall dry grass, and do not drive OHVs in areas where dry grass can be ignited by hot exhaust.
When camping and using outdoor grills, clear the surrounding area of flammable vegetation.
Check trailers to ensure equipment is in working order and chains are not dragging.
If target shooting, please take all the proper precautionary measures to be fire-safe – select an area that is free of flammable materials and bring a fire extinguisher or water to extinguish any flames. Exploding targets and tracer ammunition are prohibited for use on all public lands in Wyoming per the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions.
If you operate an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), commonly called a drone, please remember that unauthorized UAS flights over or near a wildfire endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters and members of the public.
Year-round restrictions prohibit using or discharging fireworks; discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition; and burning, igniting or causing any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous explosive material to burn. You also must have properly installed spark arresters on any off-road vehicles to legally operate them on BLM-administered public lands.
Taking individual responsibility while recreating on public land this summer can help keep property, the public and firefighters safe.