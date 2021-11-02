CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office plans to offer 195 parcels totaling about 179,001 acres in an oil and gas lease land for sale in the first quarter of calendar year 2022.
BLM held a scoping period to solicit input on 459 parcels initially proposed for the deferred BLM Wyoming March and June 2021 oil and gas lease sales. Based on that input and subsequent environmental review, officials have decided to carry forward 195 of those proposed parcels.
The recently completed public scoping and preparations for the planned lease sale comply with a district court’s preliminary injunction. That injunction, issued over the summer and pending appeal, directs the federal onshore oil and gas leasing program to continue while under ongoing review. After evaluating scoping comments and conducting internal analysis, including consideration of protecting greater sage-grouse habitat, BLM Wyoming plans to defer more than 260 parcels containing approximately 382,882 acres in Priority Habitat Management Areas (PHMA), which BLM is analyzing in the Modified Proposed Action in the EA and will continue to evaluate based on ongoing public comment and internal review.
With public scoping now completed, the BLM will consider public comments on the analysis as it completes an environmental assessment looking at each parcel. The BLM reviews the proposed parcels to determine that leasing each of them will conform to all applicable policies and land use plans. All parcels will include appropriate protections and stipulations, such as seasonal timing limitations and controlled surface use to protect sage-grouse habitat and other important natural resources.