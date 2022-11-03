CHEYENNE – A federal agency envisions seeking comment, in perhaps a few months, from the public on its largest purchase of land in Wyoming.

According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, it may not "take too long to address" the concerns about the previous public notification process on the acquisition that were raised by the state. BLM's Tyson Finnicum said those "concerns were narrowly focused," and so it may not take longer than "a few months at most" to begin the public-comment process.


