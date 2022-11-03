...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...The southern Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Now until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The banks of the North Platte River, Marton property. Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management
CHEYENNE – A federal agency envisions seeking comment, in perhaps a few months, from the public on its largest purchase of land in Wyoming.
According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, it may not "take too long to address" the concerns about the previous public notification process on the acquisition that were raised by the state. BLM's Tyson Finnicum said those "concerns were narrowly focused," and so it may not take longer than "a few months at most" to begin the public-comment process.
"Once the analysis is completed, the BLM will put the supplemental environmental assessment out for public review and comment," Finnicum wrote in an email Thursday, responding to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's questions from Wednesday. That is when a settlement was disclosed by Gov. Mark Gordon between the agency and Wyoming.
"The duration of the comment period is yet to be determined, but we typically offer at least 30 days for similar documents," added Finnicum.
It is unclear whether BLM will hold any events related to the multimillion-dollar takeover of the Marton Ranch in Natrona and Carbon counties. In a June 2 announcement, BLM had said it was buying 35,000-plus acres of the land southwest of Casper.
"A public meeting is not planned at this time, but is also not off the table," Finnicum wrote in his email Thursday. It "may depend on what comes of the additional analysis or the feedback we receive," he added. "BLM also plans to undertake a public planning process for the property in the near future that will include greater opportunities for involvement, like workshops and comment periods."