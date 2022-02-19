CHEYENNE – Wyoming will not see a federal oil and gas lease sale in this year's first quarter, stakeholders said in the past week.
The Bureau of Land Management reportedly told producers last year that it would “offer 195 parcels totaling about 179,001 acres in an oil and gas lease sale” in the first three months of this year, under a court order directing BLM to resume such sales four times a year. Because the agency must announce such plans even before the quarter ends, stakeholders noted that the deadline for this period ending March 31 has effectively already been blown.
Industry leaders and at least one politician were not pleased, and some of them blasted the administration of President Joe Biden.
"BLM has blown past a critical deadline required to hold the first federal onshore oil and gas lease sale this year. As a result, Wyoming and other Western states will now miss oil and gas lease sales for the fifth quarter in a row," said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in a Wednesday statement. “The Biden administration continues to defy the courts and the law.”
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming issued a statement with the headline "BLM’s Failure Deprives Wyomingites of Millions in Revenue." It went on to say that, "despite congressionally mandated obligations under the Mineral Leasing Act and June 2021 nationwide injunction requiring the resumption of lease auctions, the Biden administration has refused to offer mineral lease auctions in Wyoming for five consecutive quarters."
During the Biden administration, over the last year-plus, by failing to move forward on such leases, Wyoming did not get approximately $47 million, the industry group calculated. Previous to this administration, in recent years, the state had been getting some $37.9 million in such revenue annually, the association said.
“Given Wyoming’s role as a leader in oil and natural gas production on federal lands, the administration’s failure to uphold the law in regards to quarterly lease sales will have tangible negative impacts” in this state, said Petroleum Association of Wyoming President Pete Obermueller. “You would think in light of rising gas prices, rampant inflation and global instability, the president would do everything in his power to unleash America’s natural resources."
The trade group noted that even while the federal agency did not act, legislators are meeting for their budget session.
On Saturday, BLM did not respond right away to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's request for information.