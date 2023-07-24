Oil and gas drilling rig

An oil and gas drilling rig operates in Wyoming BLM’s High Desert District.

 Wyoming BLM/FlickrCC

The Bureau of Land Management is moving to modernize federal bonding requirements meant to ensure the cleanup of abandoned oil and gas wells.

The reforms come more than 60 years after the agency last updated the minimum bond amounts companies must pay before they can drill on BLM leases, Biden administration officials announced Thursday.

