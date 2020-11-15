CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office plans to offer 383 parcels totaling about 483,017 acres in an oil and gas lease sale the week of March 15, 2021.
This includes 285 parcels nominated for the March sale, as well as 141 parcels totaling about 244,086 acres that the BLM deferred from lease sales earlier this year because they overlap Greater Sage-Grouse priority habitat.
BLM analyzed 426 nominated parcels for inclusion in this sale and plans to defer 43 of them until it can resolve associated resource conflicts.
The BLM carefully reviewed the proposed parcels and determined leasing each of them conforms to all applicable policies and land use plans, according to a news release. All parcels will include appropriate protections and stipulations, such as seasonal timing limitations and controlled surface use to protect sage-grouse habitat and other important natural resources.
A 30-day public comment period on the lease sale’s environmental assessment is ongoing. To provide feedback or learn more about the proposal, go online to https://go.usa.gov/x7U2E.