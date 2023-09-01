CHEYENNE – Consistent with the direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management's Wyoming office on Friday released an environmental assessment analyzing 36 oil and gas parcels totaling approximately 19,140.94 acres for a proposed lease sale that would be held in March 2024.

The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end at 3 p.m. Oct. 2.

