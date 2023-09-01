WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming public input on a plan to inform recreation management on America’s public lands.

"The new Blueprint for 21st Century Outdoor Recreation will guide bureau decisions to proactively meet modern demands for exceptional and unique outdoor experiences, complementing the significant public land investments in President Biden’s Investing in America agenda," a BLM news release said.

