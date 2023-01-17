...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
NextEra Energy windmills spin on the Belvoir Ranch west of Cheyenne. The wind farm has helped Cheyenne make up the sales tax losses from the decline of the oil and gas industry.
CHEYENNE — As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Cheyenne on Jan. 31 to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah — and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. The Cheyenne meeting is one of a series being held in January and February in various western states, as well as in Washington, D.C. and virtually.
“The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a news release. “We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”
The Cheyenne meeting will be held from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Laramie County Community College, Center for Conferences and Institutes, 1400 East College Drive, in the Union Pacific Centennial Room (CCI Rooms 129 &130).
A virtual meeting is also set for Feb. 13. Pre-registration for the virtual meeting is required at tinyurl.com/blm-energy-meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.