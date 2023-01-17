Wind energy FILE

NextEra Energy windmills spin on the Belvoir Ranch west of Cheyenne. The wind farm has helped Cheyenne make up the sales tax losses from the decline of the oil and gas industry.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Cheyenne on Jan. 31 to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.

The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah — and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. The Cheyenne meeting is one of a series being held in January and February in various western states, as well as in Washington, D.C. and virtually.

