WASHINGTON – After careful consideration, and at the direction of Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, the Bureau of Land Management will temporarily suspend the collection of all entrance fees until further notice.
As a result, site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees at BLM recreation sites and areas will be waived for the foreseeable future. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use and use of special areas, will remain in effect.
In an effort to support social distancing, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other states and municipalities recently made similar announcements to temporarily suspend entrance fees at parks, refuges and other public recreation sites.
At a majority of BLM-managed locations where it is currently possible to adhere to public health guidance, outdoor spaces remain open to the public, while many facilities will be closed.
The Department of the Interior and BLM continue to urge visitors to do their part when visiting public lands and follow CDC guidance by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
Updates about the BLM response to the coronavirus will be posted on www.blm.gov. Please check with individual field and district offices and visitor centers for specific details about operations in your area.