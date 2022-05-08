...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts exceeding 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
A Bureau of Land Management map involving wild horse management. Captured via screenshot from BLM's website on May 6, 2022.
CHEYENNE – If you have any concerns about how the Bureau of Land Management plans to deal with land issues involving areas used by wild horses in our state, now is the time to speak up. A protest period ends on June 6.
BLM announced Friday it has prepared a proposed resource management plan amendment and a final environmental impact statement for the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices. The materials are available online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2009946/510.
These proposed tweaks come, in part, as a response to a 2013 U.S. District Court of Wyoming consent decree in a case called Rock Springs Grazing Association v. Salazar. Ken Salazar had been secretary of the Interior Department, the parent agency of BLM, under President Barack Obama.
The legal settlement stemmed from the Rock Springs Grazing Association's lawsuit against the BLM about "wild horses on private lands within the checkerboard land pattern of ownership (alternating one-mile sections of public and private ownership) issued as part of the land grant for the transcontinental railroad," the agency noted. "This amendment addresses the issues and concerns raised during scoping and will resolve wild horse management conflicts within the planning area while promoting balanced multiple use."
According to BLM, the planning area is some 2.81 million acres. BLM manages approximately 1.9 million acres of "surface estate" there, while much of the rest is private land.
You can contact Kimberlee Foster, the Rock Springs field office manager, at 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, WY 82901. The phone number is 307-352-0256.