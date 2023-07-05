...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County. In Wyoming, North Laramie
Range, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, South Laramie Range, South
Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East
Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
BLM Wheatland Corral to hold wild horse adoption in July
WHEATLAND – Wild horse and burro adoption events at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral will resume as scheduled throughout the summer.
The last Friday in July, the public is invited to visit the Wheatland Corral to meet and take home a wild horse or burro of their own.
On July 28, the Wheatland Corral will offer up to 30 untrained wild horses and burros for adoption. Those interested can preview the animals starting at 8 a.m. until the competitive auction begins at 9 a.m. Bids will start at $125. Animals not placed during the auction will be available on a first come, first served basis until noon for the standard adoption or sales fee.
Adopters must be at least 18 years old and meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse. To get pre-approved to adopt or learn more about adoption requirements, visit wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.
For those unable to attend the July event, the Wheatland Corral will hold adoptions on Aug. 25 and Sept. 22. For updates and information on future adoption events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter or visit blm.gov/whb.