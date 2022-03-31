"The BLM offers wild horses and burros for adoption or purchase at events across the country throughout the year." This is according to a Bureau of Land Management website, which was accessed on March 30, 2022.
WHEATLAND — The Bureau of Land Management Wheatland Off Range Corral has postponed its scheduled April 1 wild horse and burro adoption event because some horses there have an upper respiratory illness.
The facility is temporarily closed and animals quarantined until a veterinarian determines they no longer show signs of illness. This will reduce stress on the animals, allowing them to recover and avoiding transmission outside.
No public tours or adoptions will occur during the closure. All of this information is according to a news release from earlier this week.
Through testing, the horses were determined to have Streptococcus equi, or strangles, a bacterial infection similar to strep throat in humans that commonly affects younger horses.
BLM and a contracted veterinarian continue to assess their condition. And the agency conducts daily health checks on the animals there to ensure a healthy herd environment.
The Rock Springs Wild Horse Facility in Rock Springs will hold an event on April 30. And the next adoption event at Wheatland will be Friday, May 6.
For more on wild horse events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook and Twitter or visit blm.gov/wyoming.