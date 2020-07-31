CASPER – BLM Wyoming will co-host the Wyoming Mustang Days with the Wyoming Mustang Association and Mantle Adoption and Training Facility at the 108th Wyoming State Fair from Aug. 11-15 in Douglas.
BLM will also have two halter-started horses available for adoption at the fair. The adoption will be by silent competitive bid starting Aug. 11 and closing at 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Both horses available for adoption at the State Fair were gentled at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland.
To adopt a wild horse, you must fill out an application, and BLM encourages potential adopters to get pre-approved. Applications can be found on the BLM website at www.blm.gov/whb and completed applications can be sent to blm_wy_AdoptAwildhorse@blm.gov for review and approval.
Staff from the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility will also host a Back on Track clinic on Aug. 14 to assist recent adopters in getting untitled mustangs moving in the right direction. The Mantles have more than 27 years of professional experience gentling wild mustangs with a training program that focuses on safety, patience and consistency.
On Aug. 15, the Wyoming Mustang Association’s Mustang Days Show will begin at 8 a.m. The show features riders from multiple disciplines, including trail riding, English and Western Pleasure, showing off their mustangs and their abilities in this annual event.
For more information about the BLM adoptions during Wyoming Mustang Days, contact BLM wild horse and burro specialist Monica Mohr at 307-775-6162.