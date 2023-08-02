...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North
Snowy Range Foothills and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
BLM Wyoming holds successful wild horse adoption at 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days
CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management and Mantle Ranch Wild Horse Adoption and Training Facility successfully adopted 14 wild horses at the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The average bid across all horses was $1,100, with a 2-year-old saddle-started horse named Gomer receiving the highest at $2,100. This is the eighth year in a row that BLM and its partners were able to adopt every animal brought to Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Each day during the event, visitors enjoyed horse gentling demonstrations provided by the Mantle Ranch. The Mantle Ranch Adoption and Training Facility has been a contract wild horse training facility for the BLM since 1998, and has over 30 years of professional experience.
Each year, the Bureau of Land Management conducts several online and in-person wild horse and burro adoption events all over the country. Information on upcoming adoptions can be found at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.
