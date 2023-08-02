CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management and Mantle Ranch Wild Horse Adoption and Training Facility successfully adopted 14 wild horses at the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The average bid across all horses was $1,100, with a 2-year-old saddle-started horse named Gomer receiving the highest at $2,100. This is the eighth year in a row that BLM and its partners were able to adopt every animal brought to Cheyenne Frontier Days.

