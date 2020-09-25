CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming raised more than $1.3 million in its Sept. 24 quarterly oil and gas lease sale, receiving bids on all eight parcels offered, totaling about 4,427 acres.
The BLM initially analyzed 155 parcels for this sale, but deferred all but eight until a strategy for prioritization of leasing in sage-grouse habitat can be finalized. The eight parcels in this sale are not located within sage-grouse habitat.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources, and it does not authorize drilling. At this stage, the BLM applies standard terms and conditions and appropriate stipulations to each lease to protect other resources in the area. Before authorizing development on a lease, the BLM must approve a separate drilling permit based on further analysis of detailed site-specific plans and conditions.
The BLM is committed to minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while continuing to deliver essential services to the public, according to a news release. As required by law, they are proceeding with quarterly lease sales, which are now held online and have no associated public health risks. BLM offices in Wyoming are currently closed to the public, and the majority of BLM staff is working from home or on alternative work schedules to maximize visitor and employee safety.