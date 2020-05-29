CHEYENNE – As part of its ongoing efforts to better serve the public, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming is now selling firewood permits online from several of its field offices.
Permits are available for purchase on lands managed by the Cody, Buffalo, Kemmerer, Newcastle, Pinedale, Rawlins and Rock Springs field offices. The Lander Field Office will begin selling permits online on June 15.
Permits cost between $5 and $7.50 per cord, depending on the office. Permits for firewood and for other forest products can still be purchased at all BLM field offices in the state.
You can purchase a permit by going to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/.