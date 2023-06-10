CHEYENNE – The BLM Wyoming Oil and Gas lease sale originally scheduled for June 21-22 will now be held on June 28-29.
The sale will offer 116 parcels totaling 127,014.62 acres in all Wyoming field offices. The parcels will be offered at the online oil and gas lease sale, which can be accessed at EnergyNet.com.
The sale has been rescheduled due to computer system maintenance that would interfere with the originally planned dates of the online sale.
Additional information on the amendment of the sale dates can be found at tinyurl.com/blm-eplanning under Amendment 2.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.