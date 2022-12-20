CHEYENNE – In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office has opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 115 oil and gas parcels totaling 95,580 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale.

The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available on the ePlanning website at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2022737/510.

