Patchy dense fog formed early this morning and will impact travel
along Interstate 80 from the Summit to Cheyenne and Interstate 25
from the Colorado border to south of Whitaker. Visibilities will
be reduced to a quarter mile at times. The fog will dissipate after
8 AM. Motorists should be alert for rapidly reduced visibility over
short distances and reduce speeds.
BLM Wyoming seeks public comment for proposed December 2023 oil and gas lease sale
CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming on Friday released an environmental assessment analyzing 47 oil and gas parcels totaling approximately 46,250.57 acres for a proposed lease sale that would be held in December.
The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end June 20.
BLM completed scoping on these parcels in March, and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals and related environmental analysis.
This BLM lease sale will include updated fiscal provisions authorized by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act:
Minimum bids for all offered parcels will be $10 per acre, an increase from the $2 per acre minimum bid set in 1987;
Royalty rates will be 16.67%, up from the previous minimum of 12.5%; and
Rental rates will be $3 per acre for the first two years, $5 per acre for years three through eight, and $15 per acre in years nine and ten. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, rental rates were $1.50 per acre for the first five years and $2 per acre for each year thereafter, rates originally set in 1987.